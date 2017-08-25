Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 18, 2017
Case Number
884784
Amount
$140,117.91
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc, 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr. .
Salt Lake City, UT 84119

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Kristalea Heim Lambert, etc., et al.
3958 Warner Street
Mogadore Ohio 44260
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.34000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
197.60 
Legal Frontage
75.00 
Average Depth
197 
Lot Square Ft.
14820 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 