Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 24, 2017
Case Number
15072
Amount
$4,159.33
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Charles O'Malley
Michael C. O'Malley
1200 Ontario
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Anna Belle Kennedy, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
147.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
147 
Lot Square Ft.
5880 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 