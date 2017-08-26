Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 15073
- Amount
- $1,150.39
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Heisley-Hopkins, Inc., et al.
8561 East AveMentor Ohio 44060
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- U4
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 410
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- COMMERCIAL VAC LAND
- Neighborhood
- 21479
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 2.41000
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 1005.30
- Legal Frontage
- 100.00
- Average Depth
- 1005
- Lot Square Ft.
- 104999
- Lot Shape
- IRR
- Topography
- LV