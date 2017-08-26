Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 24, 2017
Case Number
15075
Amount
$574.91
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jennifer Phillips, et al.
16118 Huntmere Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.18000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
196.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
196 
Lot Square Ft.
7840 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 