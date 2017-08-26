Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 21, 2017
Case Number
884825
Amount
$63,602.03
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. McDonnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Willie Mae Becote, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
111.00 
Legal Frontage
34.00 
Average Depth
111 
Lot Square Ft.
3774 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 