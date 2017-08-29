Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 25, 2017
Case Number
15094
Amount
$2,608.99
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Urban Housing Group, LLC, et al.
9900 Buckeye Road
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LEWIS, MELLIE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.21900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
106.00 
Legal Frontage
90.00 
Average Depth
106 
Lot Square Ft.
9540 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 