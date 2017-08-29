Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 25, 2017
Case Number
15100
Amount
$1,236.52
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Charles O'Malley
Michael C. O'Malley
1200 Ontario
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Taj Mahal of Styles
13606 Cain Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
104.00 
Legal Frontage
35.50 
Average Depth
104 
Lot Square Ft.
3640 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 