Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 25, 2017
Case Number
15109
Amount
$10,233.36
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Guided By Grace Enterprises, LLC
9401 Mentor Ave., #138
Mentor Ohio 44060
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
IB PROERTY HOLDINGS, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
16 
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
17 
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
11931 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
22077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.31500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
97.80 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
13728 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
701
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
44
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1961
Effective Age
1963
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3977
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
17
Living Units
17
Single Fixtures
18
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
69
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
3977
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
3977
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
3977
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 