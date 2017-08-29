Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 25, 2017
Case Number
15111
Amount
$3,570.65
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Intransition, Inc., et al.
3700 Euclid Ave., #2
Cleveland Ohio 44115
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
10905 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.34100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
89.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
14840 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1211
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3635
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
9
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
6
Total Fixtures
36
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
3635
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
3635
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
3635
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
3635
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 