Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 25, 2017
Case Number
15112
Amount
$1,134.13
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Bapaz Real Estate, LLC
2715 Cabin Dr.
Wickliffe Ohio 44092
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BAPAZ REAL ESTATE LLC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
4500 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 