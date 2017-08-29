Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 884882
- Amount
- $91,335.72
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Friedman
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, etc.
C/O Carrington Mortgage Services, L, 1600 South Douglass Rd., Ste. 200a
Anaheim, CA 92806
Plaintiff's Attorney
Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips & Barragate
1100 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Sheila Alford, et al.
4523 Edmond Dr.South Euclid Ohio 44121
