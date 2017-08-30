Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 28, 2017
Case Number
15121
Amount
$807.34
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Margaret L. Jones, et al.
38300 Tamarac Blvd., Apt. 107g
Willoughby Ohio 44094
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4700 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
43.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3225 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1160
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2321
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
2321
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2321
Use Description
BARS-TAVERNS
Description
1ST
Area
2321
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 