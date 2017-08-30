Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 28, 2017
Case Number
15131
Amount
$2,429.01
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Fred P. Schwortz Trustee, et al.
P. O. Box 181487
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
9040 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
60.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
940
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2820
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
21
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2820
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2820
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
2820
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
850
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1700
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1700
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1700
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1700
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 