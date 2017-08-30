Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 28, 2017
Case Number
15139
Amount
$1,009.88
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Stanley Oliver, et al.
10611 Massie Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LEE, WALTER & DAISY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.18300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
111.00 
Legal Frontage
87.90 
Average Depth
111 
Lot Square Ft.
7992 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 