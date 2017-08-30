Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 28, 2017
Case Number
15144
Amount
$4,628.68
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Timil Jones, et al.
11470 Euclid Ave., Apt. 308
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MAHDI AND ASSOCIATES, LLC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U2-H2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
5532 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.80 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4700 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
HL 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1401
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1916
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2766
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2766
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2766
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2766
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 