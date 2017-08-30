Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 23, 2017
Case Number
884932
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Keybank, NA
127 Public Square
Cleveland, OH 44114

Plaintiff's Attorney

Kirk William Roessler
Walter Haverfield LLP
Suite 3500
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Six5 Bistro, LLC, et al.
5125 Stanley Ave.
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
3RD FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN A 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3753 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6336 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1570
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
8
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1570
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1570
Use Description
FRATERNAL HALL
Description
1ST
Area
2182
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 