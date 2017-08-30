Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 23, 2017
Case Number
884943
Amount
$2,100.84
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Burnside

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Bobby Lawrence, et al.
5195 Dickens Dr.
Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LAWRENCE, BOBBY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
117.00 
Legal Frontage
42.50 
Average Depth
117 
Lot Square Ft.
4680 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 