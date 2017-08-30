Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 23, 2017
Case Number
884959
Amount
$6,052.90
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Derrick D. McGraw, et al.
3515 E. 139th St.
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MCGRAW, DERRICK D. & MILLER, Y 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3058 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
38.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6650 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3058
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
3058
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 