Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 23, 2017
Case Number
884968
Amount
$2,726.77
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Noble One Investments, LLC, et al.
P. O. Box 24793
Cleveland, OH 44124
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BEDFORD, CITY OF 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.15800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
138.00 
Legal Frontage
55.20 
Average Depth
138 
Lot Square Ft.
6900 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 