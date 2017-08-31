Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 29, 2017
Case Number
15151
Amount
$1,451.87
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Crystal M. Adams-Jones, et al.
6311 Hough Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
6250 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 