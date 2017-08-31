Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 885019
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge M. Donnelly
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Mark Britton, et al.
11060 West Sprague Rd.Cleveland Ohio 44130
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145
Defendant
University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, et al.
3605 Warrensville Center RoadShaker Heights Ohio 44122
