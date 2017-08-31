Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
August 24, 2017
Case Number
885019
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge M. Donnelly

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Mark Britton, et al.
11060 West Sprague Rd.
Cleveland Ohio 44130

Plaintiff's Attorney

Thomas Durbin Robenalt
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Defendant

University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Road
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
