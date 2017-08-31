Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 24, 2017
Case Number
885032
Amount
$450,000.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Richard Heiman
8925 Woodridge Rd.
Mentor Ohio 44060

Plaintiff's Attorney

Aanchal Sharma
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Howard N. Gottlieb, et al.
2111 South Green Road
South Euclid Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
R-O 
Zoning Use
M-RC 
Tax Disrtict
470 
Use Area
4103 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-2 STORY OFFCE BLDG 
Neighborhood
29081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.28500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
199.90 
Legal Frontage
69.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
12414 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1956
Effective Age
1978
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2430
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1100
Use Description
OFFICE-BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2430
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1995
Effective Age
1997
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
573
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
573
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
 