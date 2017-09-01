Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 30, 2017
Case Number
15166
Amount
$2,128.50
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Kimberly Smith, et al.
1612 Castle Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SMITH, KIMBERLY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
1944 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
50077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
96.10 
Legal Frontage
80.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4393 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
B/F
Floor Area
1944
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1944
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 