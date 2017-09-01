Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 25, 2017
Case Number
885058
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Y.Y.L., LLC
6368 Pebble Creek Dr. .
Independence Ohio 44131

Plaintiff's Attorney

Dennis Arnold Rotman
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Basic Concepts Home, LLC, et al.
8805 McCracken Road
Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5017 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
51.90 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4656 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
591
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2568
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
5
Single Fixtures
18
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
30
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2568
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2183
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
385
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2449
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 