Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 885058
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Y.Y.L., LLC
6368 Pebble Creek Dr. .Independence Ohio 44131
Plaintiff's Attorney
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Basic Concepts Home, LLC, et al.
8805 McCracken RoadGarfield Heights Ohio 44125
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 5
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 5017
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 27071
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.10700
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 51.90
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 4656
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 591
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1920
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2568
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 4
- Living Units
- 5
- Single Fixtures
- 18
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 30
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 2568
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 2183
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 385
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2449
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND