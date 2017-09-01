Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 25, 2017
Case Number
885060
Amount
$12,566.61
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Donnelly

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Joshua Wilson, et al.
1296 Hayden Ave.
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WILSON, JOSHUA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U1 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
4346 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09600 
Land Use
UNDEVELOPED 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4160 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1086
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2173
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2173
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2173
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2173
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 