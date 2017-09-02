Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 31, 2017
Case Number
15189
Amount
$1,531.16
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Adelaida Montanez, et al.
6515 Edna Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MONTANEZ, ADELAIDA & RADAMES 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
181.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
181 
Lot Square Ft.
7240 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 