Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 15196
- Amount
- $2,894.84
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Kenneth Day, et al.
1399 E. 263 StEuclid Ohio 44132
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 4
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 4
- Zoning Code
- MF-2
- Zoning Use
- APT-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 4520
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS
- Neighborhood
- 26075
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.16300
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 7120
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1130
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1920
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2260
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 4
- Living Units
- 4
- Single Fixtures
- 4
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 16
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 2260
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-UF
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 2260
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2260
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND