Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 31, 2017
Case Number
15210
Amount
$607.22
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

James Warren, et al.
10214 Prince Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LEWIS, JERRY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2688 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6032 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
672
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
US
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
1344
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1344
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1344
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1344
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 