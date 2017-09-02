Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 885123
- Amount
- $1,473.85
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Burnside
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Bobbie Lawrence, et al.
5195 Dickens Dr.Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
About your information and the public record.