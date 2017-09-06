Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 1, 2017
Case Number
15212
Amount
$1,296.58
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Charles O'Malley
Michael C. O'Malley
1200 Ontario
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Elijah Chapman, et al.
11317 Miles Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Cleveland Multifamily 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3776 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.16000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
42.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6968 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
944
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1888
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
1888
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1888
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1888
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 