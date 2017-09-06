Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 15226
- Amount
- $345.20
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Michael C. O'Malley
1200 Ontario
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Nics Properties, LLC, et al.
1440 Rockside Rd., Ste. 222Parma Ohio 44134
