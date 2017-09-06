Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 15230
- Amount
- $3,216.77
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Home Opportunity, LLC, et al.
4568 Mayfield Rd., Ste. 204South Euclid Ohio 44121
About your information and the public record.