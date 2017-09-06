Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 29, 2017
Case Number
885157
Amount
$4,984.83
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Ambrose

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

David M. Isleim, et al.
3641 Archwood Dr.
Rocky River Ohio 44116
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ISLEIM, DAVID M. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4034 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER RETAIL NEC 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.36600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
115.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
15960 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1964
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
2192
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
2192
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1982
Effective Age
1987
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
2018
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
2018
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 