Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 29, 2017
Case Number
885163
Amount
$4,966.04
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

George K. Kanaan, et al.
6551 Broadway Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
132.00 
Legal Frontage
34.00 
Average Depth
132 
Lot Square Ft.
4488 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 