Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 29, 2017
Case Number
885171
Amount
$1,286.42
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Mary Funtash, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2394 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27074 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5200 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
694
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
MTL
Floor Area
1206
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
17
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
17
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1188
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1206
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1188
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 