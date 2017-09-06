Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 29, 2017
Case Number
885173
Amount
$227.92
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Damon D. Saddler, et al.
3243 E. 132nd St
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SADDLER, DAMON D. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1836 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.05100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
2240 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1905
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1836
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1836
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 