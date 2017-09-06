Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 29, 2017
Case Number
885183
Amount
$3,561.52
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Leslie Harris, et al.
Institute A691411
Conneaut, OH 44030
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WLOSZEK-THERENS, MONICA M. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3026 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
41.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5125 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
737
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
1552
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
16
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1474
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1552
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1474
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 