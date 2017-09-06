Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 29, 2017
Case Number
885194
Amount
$1,378.52
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Dwayne Mitchell, et al.
395 Douglas Blvd.
Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
NAPUE, JERRI M. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
172.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
172 
Lot Square Ft.
6020 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 