Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 885200
- Amount
- $13,308.32
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Saffold
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Autra M. Calvin, et al.
928 Roanoke Rd.Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
