Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 885224
- Amount
- $43,866.95
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Donnelly
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Shelly McGreal, et al.
9816 Robinson Ave.Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
