Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 30, 2017
Case Number
885242
Amount
$4,833.00
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Shaughnessy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

L&M Properties Company, et al.
7836 Oakhurst Circle
Brecksville Ohio 44141
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U-5 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
350 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
TIF 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
64187 
Total Buildings
Acreage
1.88000 
Land Use
UNDEVELOPED 
Legal Depth
225.00 
Legal Frontage
364.30 
Average Depth
225 
Lot Square Ft.
81892 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
SDN 
 