Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 885242
- Amount
- $4,833.00
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Shaughnessy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
L&M Properties Company, et al.
7836 Oakhurst CircleBrecksville Ohio 44141
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- U-5
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 350
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
- TIF
- Tax Description
- COMMERCIAL VAC LAND
- Neighborhood
- 64187
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 1.88000
- Land Use
- UNDEVELOPED
- Legal Depth
- 225.00
- Legal Frontage
- 364.30
- Average Depth
- 225
- Lot Square Ft.
- 81892
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- SDN