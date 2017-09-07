Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 30, 2017
Case Number
885259
Amount
$85,114.06
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Maria Teresa Williams
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of James A. Parson, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
130.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
130 
Lot Square Ft.
6500 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 