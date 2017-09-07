Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 885259
- Amount
- $85,114.06
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of James A. Parson, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
