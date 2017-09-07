Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 30, 2017
Case Number
885269
Amount
$326.40
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Lizzie Crigler, etc., et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.20100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
175.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
175 
Lot Square Ft.
8750 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 