Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 885294
- Amount
- $24,631,901.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Synenberg
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Dof V. Reit Holdings, LLC
C. O. Torchlight Investors, Llc, 475 5th Ave.
New York, NY 10017
Plaintiff's Attorney
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone P.L.
840 W. Long Lake Rd., Ste 150
Troy MI 48098
Defendant
Griffin Capital (Independence) Investors, LLC, et al.
1520 E. Grand Ave.El Segundo California 90245
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- GRIFFIN CAPITAL ( INDEPENDENCE
- Class
- I
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- U-5A
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 350
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
- TIF
- Tax Description
- LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY
- Neighborhood
- 64010
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 38.82500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 0.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 1691217
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
-