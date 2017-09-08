Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 31, 2017
Case Number
885345
Amount
$169.99
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Geraldine Chalklett, et al.
8120 Decker Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
Gas
Sewer
Electricity
Acreage
0.06300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
91.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
91 
Lot Square Ft.
2730 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 