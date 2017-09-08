Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 31, 2017
Case Number
885359
Amount
$72,501.09
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Geauga Savings Bank
10800 Kinsman Rd.
Newbury, OH 44065

Plaintiff's Attorney

Stephen Joseph Crawford
Crawford Law LLC
323 W. Lakeside Avenue, Suite
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jacqueline Benjamin, et al.
1655 East 276th Street
Euclid Ohio 44132
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BENJAMIN, JAQUELINE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1788 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
ICE CREAM STAND 
Neighborhood
27079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
46.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6580 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1788
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
2
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1788
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 