Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 7, 2017
Case Number
15244
Amount
$1,056.53
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Keona Sharice Morris, et al.
1408 East 89th St
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
85.00 
Legal Frontage
34.00 
Average Depth
85 
Lot Square Ft.
2805 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1280
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1970
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
B/F
Floor Area
1280
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1280
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
1280
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1280
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 