Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 15253
- Amount
- $1,633.62
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
C&D Construction & Realty, LLC
12701 Arlington Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44108
