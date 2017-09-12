Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 15256
- Amount
- $3,385.66
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Michael C. O'Malley
1200 Ontario
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Special K Enter Prices, Inc.
6082 Mercer Rd.Mendon Ohio 45862
