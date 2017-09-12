Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 8, 2017
Case Number
15260
Amount
$490.69
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Realty Development Group, LLC, et al.
5311 Northfield Rd., #420
Bedford Heights Ohio 44146
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
REALTY DEVELOPMENT GROUP, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3633 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4800 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
499
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
789
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
684
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
789
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
684
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1080
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1080
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1080
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1080
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 